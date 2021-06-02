Wood was roughed up for seven runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two over 3.2 innings to drop to 5-3 on the season in Tuesday's 8-1 loss to the Angels.

After a 5-0 start to the campaign, Wood has now dropped three straight decisions, with Tuesday's outing representing his worst of the season. The earned runs and walks totals were his highest of the season, while he failed to reach the fifth inning for the first time in 2021. The lefty's strong overall body of work (3.48 ERA, 1.12 WHIP in nine starts) means that his spot in the rotation likely won't be in jeopardy after the rough showing against the Angels, and Wood lines up for a good bounce-back opportunity against a weak Texas offense early next week in Arlington.