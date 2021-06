Wood didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 13-6 loss to the Phillies, surrendering six runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks over three innings. He struck out four.

The veteran southpaw tossed only 44 of 75 pitches for strikes before exiting, but the Giants did all their scoring in the first third of the game to allow Wood to avoid a loss. He'll carry a 4.09 ERA and 65:21 K:BB through 66 innings into his next outing.