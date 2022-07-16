Wood allowed three unearned runs on four hits and struck out seven in 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Brewers on Friday.

The Brewers rallied for five runs in the fifth inning, with Wood responsible for three of them, including two runners that Tyler Rogers inherited but couldn't keep from scoring. In his last three starts, Wood has allowed four runs (one earned) in 16.2 innings while racking up 19 strikeouts. He's at a 4.20 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 90:21 K:BB across 90 innings in 18 starts this year.