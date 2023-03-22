Wood allowed one hit and struck out six over five scoreless innings in Tuesday's Cactus League win over the Dodgers.

Wood faced a lineup that consisted of about half major-leaguers. This was Wood's longest and sharpest start of the spring -- he has a 3.72 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB across 9.2 innings through three appearances. He'll open the season near the back of the Giants' rotation, but Tuesday's outing suggests he's ready for the regular season. He may get one more tune-up during the exhibition slate before lining up to make his regular-season debut versus the White Sox.