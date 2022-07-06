Wood left Tuesday's start versus the Diamondbacks with cramping in his left hamstring, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. He allowed a run on four hits and no walks while striking out four over five innings,

Wood limited the damage to a Geraldo Perdomo RBI single in the fifth inning, but that tied the game at 1-1. The southpaw left after 71 pitches (46 strikes), though Webeck adds Wood deemed himself fine after the contest, though it'll still be worth monitoring heading into his projected road start in San Diego this weekend. Wood has a 4.83 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 75:20 K:BB in 78.1 innings through 16 starts, as he's managed to avoid serious injuries that have often plagued him in previous years.