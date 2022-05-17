Wood did not factor in the decision against Colorado on Monday, pitching 4.1 innings and allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five.

Wood gave up a run in the first inning but then kept the Rockies off the scoreboard in each of the following three frames. However, he was pulled in the fifth after giving up three straight one-out hits, and he was ultimately charged with two runs in the inning. This was the left-hander's shortest outing since his first start of the campaign, when he completed 4.1 frames against San Diego. Wood's next start will likely come at home against the Padres on Sunday.