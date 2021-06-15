Wood (6-3) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over six innings Monday, striking out seven and earning a win over the Diamondbacks.

After allowing 15 runs in as many innings over his last three starts, Wood turned in his first quality start since May 21. All the damage against him came from Caron Kelly, who knocked an RBI double in the third inning and later took Wood deep for a solo shot. The 30-year-old lefty lowered his season ERA to 3.71 and earned his first win since May 16. Wood is projected to face the Phillies at home this weekend.