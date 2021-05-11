Wood (4-0) allowed one run on four hits and three walks over seven innings Monday, striking out seven and picking up the win over Texas.

Wood was locked into a pitchers' duel with Kyle Gibson until the Giants pulled ahead against the Rangers' bullpen. The 6-foot-4 southpaw threw 65 of 99 pitches for strikes and lowered his season ERA to 1.80 in 30 frames. He's now tossed at least five innings while allowing fewer than three runs in each of his five appearances this season. Wood is lined up to take the mound in Pittsburgh this weekend.