Wood allowed two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out two over 2.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Monday.

For his second outing in a row, Wood worked as a de facto piggyback to Jakob Junis, who started the game with three scoreless innings. Wood has completed five innings just three times in nine outings since he returned from a back strain. The Giants have shown little interest in stretching him back out, so it appears his best path to wins will come as a bulk reliever. Wood has a 4.83 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 53:32 K:BB through 63.1 innings over 17 appearances (11 starts) this year.