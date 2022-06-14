Wood (4-5) earned the win over Kansas City on Monday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings.

The veteran southpaw endured a rough third inning during which the Royals put up two runs on two hits and a walk to take an early lead. Wood settled down from there, retiring the final 10 batters he faced and getting credit for the win as a result of San Francisco taking the lead in the half-inning following his departure from the contest. This was Wood's first win in six starts -- a span of over a month. He's posted a 4.11 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 60:16 K:BB across 61.1 innings on the season.