Wood (3-2) earned the win during Tuesday's 9-2 victory over Colorado, allowing one unearned run on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

Wood put multiple Rockies on base in the first, fourth, fifth and sixth innings but was able to limit the damage to an unearned run in the fourth. Manager Gabe Kapler let the 31-year-old toss a season-high 104 pitches -- 15 more than his next highest outing -- though Wood was only able to tie his season high in innings. He'll take a 3.60 ERA into a start tentatively scheduled for Sunday Night Baseball against St. Louis.