Wood did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing a run on five hits and three walks over 3.2 innings in an 8-4 win over the Pirates. He struck out one.

Wood needed 67 pitched to make it through just 3.2 innings, though he managed to hold the Pirates to just a single first-inning run while scattering five hits and three walks. The start was Wood's first since June 22, as he's been handling bulk-relief duty for the Giants of late. The 32-year-old southpaw is 4-3 this season with a 4.53 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 50:28 K:BB across 53.2 innings.