Wood (2-1) took the loss during Friday's 14-4 defeat at the hands of the Nationals, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk with three strikeouts in five innings.

Wood never really got it going Friday as he surrendered runs in each of the game's first three innings and departed with the score at a competitive 5-3, but the bullpen imploded to keep him on the hook for the loss. After three decent starts to open the season, this is the 31-year-old's first poor outing as the five runs he permitted were more than the four combined in his first three turns while Wood's three strikeouts were his lowest yet. He'll look to get back on track during a projected start against St. Louis on Thursday.