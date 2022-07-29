Wood (7-8) allowed two runs on two hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out three in 6.2 innings to earn the win Thursday over the Cubs.

Wood put two runners on base in the first inning but unscathed and carried a no-hitter in the seventh inning. He allowed a single to Ian Happ and a two-run home run to Patrick Wisdom, but that was all the scoring the Cubs mustered as Wood snapped the Giants' seven-game losing streak. The southpaw has had some uneven performance lately and ends July with eight runs allowed (five earned) in 27.1 innings across five starts. For the season, he's pitched to a 4.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 99:25 K:BB in 100.2 innings in 20 outings. He's tentatively projected for a home start versus the Dodgers next week.