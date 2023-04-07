Wood allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out three across three innings Thursday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Wood was spotted a four-run lead in just two innings, but he was far too inefficient to qualify for a win. He needed 71 pitches to complete only three innings, and while he wasn't helped by an error in the second inning, he still managed to throw only 40 strikes. It was a poor start to the new season, and Wood will need to improve his performance to stick in the rotation with the likes of Sean Manaea and Jakob Junis currently working in relief.