Wood (6-8) took the loss Saturday versus the Dodgers. He allowed two runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in four-plus innings.

Wood needed 97 pitches (63 strikes) to complete his four frames, and he was relieved by Yunior Marte after issuing a leadoff walk to Gavin Lux in the fifth. Both runs against Wood came on solo home runs by Mookie Betts and Trea Turner in the third inning. In his last four outings, Wood has completed five innings only twice, though he's racked up 25 strikeouts across 20.2 innings in that span. The southpaw owns a 4.21 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 96:23 K:BB across 94 innings. He's projected for a favorable home start versus the Cubs next week.