Wood left Tuesday's game against the Marlins with an apparent injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. He allowed no runs over 2.1 innings with three strikeouts before leaving.

Wood awkwardly fielded a sacrifice bunt and was checked out by trainers before exiting the contest. The left-hander should be considered day-to-day at this point but is in danger of missing his next scheduled start over the weekend against the Mets.