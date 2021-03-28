Wood (back) threw a bullpen session Saturday, but is likely to begin the season on the injured list, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Back troubles, which eventually required a minor surgical procedure, have kept Wood from appearing in game action since March 9. While it's a positive that he's throwing again, it doesn't sound like he'll be read to pitch in a regular season game until mid-April at the earliest. Aaron Sanchez will likely begin the season as the fifth starter as a result.