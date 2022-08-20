Wood (8-10) gave up seven earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings to take the loss in a 7-4 defeat against the Rockies on Friday.

Wood was pounded for seven runs in his road start at Coors Field to take his 10th loss of the season. Most the damage came on a pair of home runs by rookie Elehuris Montero who picked up five RBI on the night. The three long balls that Wood surrendered were the most that he had given up in a game all season. Wood's 1.22 WHIP is right in line with his career average and he will look to bounce back from his worst start of the year his next time out in what is tentatively expected to be a matchup against the Twins.