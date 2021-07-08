Wood (8-3) earned the win Wednesday over the Cardinals, allowing a run on three hits and two walks while striking out six over seven innings.

Wood had one of his better outings of the season. The only run scored against him came in the first off an RBI double by Nolan Arenado. The 30-year-old lefty settled in afterward, throwing six shutout innings and 62-of-94 pitches for strikes while not allowing another base runner to reach scoring position. Wednesday was his first quality start since June 14. He's struck out at least six while allowing no more than two runs or four hits in four of his last five starts. Wood will head into the All-Star break with a 3.67 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 87:27 K:BB over 83.1 innings.