Wood (7-3) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out eight over five innings in a win over the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Wood retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced but found himself in some trouble during the fourth. He allowed two singles and hit a batter to load the bases and then surrendered a two-run single to Asdrubal Cabrera to give the Giants a narrow 3-2 lead. He got out of the inning without any further issues and showed some more struggles in the fifth with two walks but was able to keep the Diamondbacks off the scoreboard. He's now allowed two earned runs or less in three of his last four starts and has back-to-back eight strikeouts performances. The 30-year-old lefty owns a 3.89 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 81:25 K:BB over 76.1 innings and is set up for a favorable matchup at home against the Cardinals next week.