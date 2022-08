Wood (8-9) yielded three hits over 6.1 shutout innings, striking out five and earning a win over the Padres.

Wood coughed up just three singles and, at one point, he retired nine consecutive batters. It was a promising start after the Dodgers piled six runs on him in his last outing. Wood lowered his ERA to 4.17 alongside a 110:26 K:BB through 22 starts. He's projected to face the Pirates at home this weekend.