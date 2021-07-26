Wood (9-3) earned the win over the Pirates on Sunday after allowing a run on five hits and two walks while striking out eight over 5.1 innings.

Wood started off a little rocky after allowing the Pirates to get on the board first with back-to-back hits in the first inning. He shut them down the rest of the way, using his slider and sinker to strike out eight for the third time over his last five starts. After a rough past two seasons in which he was hindered by injuries, Wood has rediscovered his old form and has pitched to a respectable 3.65 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 102:30 K:BB over 93.2 innings. He's in line for a home start against the Astros his next time out.