Wood (8-11) gave up eight earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out four over three innings to take the loss in a 9-0 defeat against the Twins on Friday.

Wood's painful month of August got worse with another miserable outing which saw him lit up by two home runs and chased after getting only nine outs on 60 pitches. Wood now has an ERA of 8.53 in August and has given up six or more runs in three of his five appearances this month. The silver lining is that Wood doesn't walk many batters and his underlying metrics suggest that his is pitching better than his results. Wood has a 3.71 xERA and a 3.43 xFIP despite an ERA of 5.00 in 126 innings pitched this season. He is tentatively expected to make his next start against the Padres.