Wood (hamstring) covered 3.2 innings and was charged with two runs (one earned) on six hits and no walks while striking out one in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Sacramento.

Making his first appearance at any level since April 18, Wood tossed 46 pitches (31 strikes) in the outing. The Giants presumably want to have Wood get stretched out to the 70-to-80-pitch range before bringing him back from the 15-day injured list, so he'll presumably need at least one or two more rehab starts prior to being activated.