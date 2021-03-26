Wood (back) is on the schedule to pitch Saturday against Seattle, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Back troubles, which eventually required a minor surgical procedure, have kept Wood from appearing in game action since March 9. While it's certainly a positive that he's scheduled to pitch again soon, it would be a surprise if he has enough time to get up to speed by Opening Day just five days later. Given Wood's extensive injury history, the Giants have every reason to be cautious with him, though it doesn't look as though he'll miss too much time if he does indeed open on the injured list.