Wood is expected to work as a bulk reliever behind opener Ryan Walker in Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Wood will be making his fifth relief appearance of the season, as he's worked in a traditional starting role on the other 11 occasions that he's taken the hill. Walker has maxed out at three innings over 38 appearances between the majors and minors this season, so he's unlikely to work more than once through the order before turning the game over to Wood. The bulk-relief role should set Wood up better for scooping up the win than if he had been deployed as a starter.