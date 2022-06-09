Wood allowed one run on five hits and no walks while striking out five over seven innings against Colorado on Wednesday, but he didn't factor in the decision.

Wood hurled seven innings for the first time this season and yielded only a third-inning run, but San Francisco's offense was unable to offer much run support. The left-hander thus stretched his streak of starts without a win to five, though he has given up more than three runs only once in that span. Wood is 3-5 on the campaign while compiling a 4.23 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 55:15 K:BB across 55.1 innings.