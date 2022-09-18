Wood (shoulder) wasn't cleared to resume throwing this weekend and was shut down for the season Sunday by the Giants, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander has been sidelined with a shoulder impingement since the start of September, and he won't be able to rejoin the active roster during the final weeks of the season. Wood will finish the campaign with a 5.10 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 131:30 K:BB across 130.2 innings. He's under contract for 2023 at $12.5 million, which is the final year of his deal.