Wood settled for a no-decision during Tuesday's loss to the Rockies, allowing two runs on four hits and a pair of walks while striking out two batters across five innings.

Wood got off to a solid start, holding the Rockies scoreless until a two-run homer by C.J. Cron in the fourth inning. That would be the only damage of the night for the 30-year-old, who left the game with a lead that was spoiled by Colorado's seventh-inning rally in the second end of Tuesday's twin bill. On the bright side, Wood has seen much success against the Rockies this season. During his last start against Colorado on Wednesday, he took a no-hitter into the sixth while fanning a season-high nine batters. Wood, still undefeated on the season (3-0), has allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his starts. The southpaw will carry a shiny 1.96 ERA and 0.78 WHIP into his next projected start against Texas on Monday.