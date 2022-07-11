Wood (6-7) earned the win during Sunday's 12-0 victory over San Diego, allowing three hits and one walk with eight strikeouts in seven scoreless innings.

Wood took a no-hitter into the sixth inning as he cruised through seven easy frames on just 83 pitches while posting season bests with eight strikeouts and a 78 game score. The 31-year-old could've worked deeper but manager Gabe Kapler opted to play it safe as Wood departed his previous start early with hamstring cramps. Wood has responded to consecutive losses by surrendering only one run over his last 12 innings and now sports a 4.43 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 83 strikeouts in 85.1 innings. He's currently scheduled to pitch again next weekend at home against Milwaukee.