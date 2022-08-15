Wood didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 8-7 win against the Pirates, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk with nine strikeouts in six innings.

Wood was staked to an early 5-0 lead and submitted four scoreless frames before surrendering three runs on three baserunners in the fifth. Pittsburgh would go on to mount a comeback against San Francisco's bullpen, erasing the 31-year-old from the decision despite a second-straight quality start. Wood induced an impressive 19 swinging strikes on 101 pitches en route to a season-high nine strikeouts and his 9.05 K/9 ranks 16th in MLB. He carries a 4.18 ERA and 1.19 WHIP into his next start, slated for next weekend in Colorado.