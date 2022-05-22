Wood (3-3) picked up the loss, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four in three innings in a 10-1 defeat Sunday against San Diego.

Wood was in trouble all game and allowed base runners in each inning. He pitched around a leadoff single in the third after giving up a run in each of the first two innings. In the fourth, the first three batters reached safely, plating a run, and Wood was replaced with two runners on base, both eventually scored on a Manny Machado double. It was easily the worst start of the year for Wood and only the second time he allowed more than three runs. Opponents have a .303 batting average against the veteran in a season where the league average is .236. His next start will likely be next weekend in Cincinnati.