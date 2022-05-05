Wood (2-2) took the loss against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over 5.1 innings.

The southpaw cruised through three innings against the team for whom he has logged two stints, but Los Angeles broke through with two runs against him in the fourth. Mookie Betts then tagged Wood for a solo shot in the sixth, and the pitcher exited after facing just one additional batter. Wood did manage to rack up a season-high seven strikeouts in the outing, and he induced 13 swinging strikes overall. He'll carry a 4.38 ERA into his next start, which is on the schedule for Monday at home against Colorado.