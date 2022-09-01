Wood (8-12) allowed four earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five across 4.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Padres.

Wood retired the first nine batters he faced, but he struggled from there to turn in a poor outing. The effort was in another in a string of poor results for Wood, as he owns an 8.40 ERA across his last six starts. Despite that, he has maintained a 31:5 K:BB in the same span -- offering hope his surface stats will improve. For the season, Wood has a 5.10 ERA with 131:30 K:BB across 130.2 frames.