Wood (5-2) lost Thursday's 4-3 match with the Dodgers, allowing four runs and six hits with eight strikeouts in six innings.

Wood was highly efficient on the game, needing only 84 pitches to get through six innings while compiling eight strikeouts, but was plagued by the long ball as three different Dodgers took the 30-year-old lefty deep. He's now lost his last two starts after winning five of his first six although both have been one-run games against Los Angeles.