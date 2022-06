Wood (5-7) was charged with the loss at home against the Tigers on Wednesday, allowing three runs on seven hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out six and did not issue a walk.

Wood took a lead into the sixth inning, but he gave it up on an Eric Haase two-run homer. Health was seen as the big concern with Wood coming into the season, and now he's becoming a performance risk as well. The lefty has given up 13 runs in his last three starts (12 innings) and has a 5.03 ERA for the season.