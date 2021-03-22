Wood (back) threw a bullpen session Monday and will progress to live batting practice later in the week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Wood was reportedly sitting between 88-91 mph with his fastball in the session, roughly in line with his velocity the last few seasons. He underwent a minor back procedure on March 16, though the Giants are still hopeful that he will be ready to begin the season. Wood is currently in competition with Logan Webb for the final rotation spot, even if he proves healthy.