Wood (1-0) earned the win Sunday against the Marlins after tossing five scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and struck out four.

Wood made his season debut after a back strain kept him sidelined for the first two weeks of the season, and he couldn't have asked for a stronger performance. He allowed back-to-back singles to Miguel Rojas and Starling Marte to start the game, but he settled down afterward and retired 12 batters in a row before Brian Anderson reached on a throwing error from Brandon Belt in the fifth. He also tossed 42 of his 61 pitches for strikes, and after such an encouraging performance, he should have any restrictions going forward in subsequent starts.