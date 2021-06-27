Wood allowed two runs (one earned) in a 6-5 victory over Oakland on Saturday, surrendering four hits and one walk with eight strikeouts in 5.1 innings. He didn't factor into the decision.
Wood was dominant through the game's first five innings, only allowing on unearned as the result of two errors, but permitted two baserunners in the sixth before departing. It was Wood's first start allowing less than two earned runs in over a month and his ERA now sits at 3.91 after entering June at 2.44.
