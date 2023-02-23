Manager Gabe Kapler confirmed Wednesday that he views Wood as a starter for 2023, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Wood is among seven potential starters in Giants camp, and there was some doubt to his role after he finished last year with a 5.10 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 130.2 innings. He ended the season with a shoulder injury, but he was deemed healthy at the start of camp and should be able to build up as normal during spring training. Wood likely slots in toward the back of the Giants' rotation, be it a five- or six-man group at any point in the season.