Wood (hamstring) is set to miss "at least" several weeks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Wood was placed on the injured list Wednesday after exiting his start Tuesday. He had gotten off to a decent start early in the season, maintaining a 1.80 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with an 11:6 K:BB across 10 innings. Ross Stripling is expected to reenter the rotation in Wood's absence.
