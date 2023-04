Giants manager Gabe Kapler told reporters after Tuesdays' game against the Marlins that Wood (hamstring) will likely be placed on the 15-day injured list, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Wood left his start in the third inning after suffering a left hamstring strain while fielding a bunt. The left-hander will all but assuredly hit the injured list with the injury and the Giants will need to add a rotation arm for the next couple of weeks at the very least.