Wood gave up two hits and no walks without recording a strikeout across 1.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Sunday's 4-3 win over Atlanta.

The Giants appear to have officially transitioned Wood to a relief role, as the veteran southpaw has now made each of his last six appearances out of the bullpen. While Wood had been deployed as more of a bulk reliever in a few of those outings, he's made one- and 1.1-inning appearances on the last two occasions. Given that Wood is one of several bullpen options (Jakob Junis, Sean Manaea, Tristan Beck, Ryan Walker and Sean Hjelle) capable of covering multiple frames, expect the Giants to continue to get by with multiple arms on days that traditional starters Logan Webb and Alex Cobb aren't pitching.