Wood allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and a walk with three strikeouts in five innings versus Houston on Saturday. He did not factor in the decision.

Wood allowed multiple homers for the second time in 18 starts this season -- he's posted a strong 1.1 HR/9. Aledmys Diaz took him deep both times, but the southpaw was able to limit the damage beyond that. Wood has a 3.83 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 105:31 K:BB through 98.2 innings. He projects for an easier matchup versus Arizona next week.