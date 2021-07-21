Wood completed five innings against the Dodgers on Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven. He did not factor in the decision.

Facing the team he won a championship with in 2020, Wood racked up 16 swinging strikes and fanned seven batters across five frames. He gave up a run in the first inning, then held Los Angeles' offense quiet until Chris Taylor got to him for a two-run home run in the fifth. The southpaw hasn't lost a decision since June 1, going 3-0 with four no-decisions over his past seven starts. He'll carry a 3.77 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled to come at home against Pittsburgh on Sunday.