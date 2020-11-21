Canario's (shoulder) contract was purchased by the Giants on Friday.
Canario getting protected from the Rule 5 draft was a forgone conclusion, but the bigger news is that he is recovering from mid-November surgery to repair a torn labrum and dislocated left shoulder. He may not be available for the start of the season and his production could be negatively affected when he initially returns. That said, few players in the minors have as much power potential as Canario, so his future remains bright as long as he can cut down on the strikeouts.