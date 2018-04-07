Giants' Alexander Canario: Opens in extended spring training
Canario is opening the year in extended spring training, MLB.com's Jim Callis reports.
He was one of the best hitters in the Dominican Summer League last year, but it would have been a big stretch for him to be assigned to Low-A to start the year. Once the short-season leagues begin play, Canario has a chance to shoot up prospect rankings, as he has not yet displayed any weaknesses offensively. He hit .294/.391/.464 with five home runs, 18 steals and a 40:33 K:BB in 274 plate appearances last season.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...