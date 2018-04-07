Giants' Alexander Canario: Opens in extended spring training

Canario is opening the year in extended spring training, MLB.com's Jim Callis reports.

He was one of the best hitters in the Dominican Summer League last year, but it would have been a big stretch for him to be assigned to Low-A to start the year. Once the short-season leagues begin play, Canario has a chance to shoot up prospect rankings, as he has not yet displayed any weaknesses offensively. He hit .294/.391/.464 with five home runs, 18 steals and a 40:33 K:BB in 274 plate appearances last season.