Giants' Alexander Canario: Showing off patience in AZL

Canario is hitting .278/.395/.444 with four home runs, eight steals (on 11 attempts) and a 37:22 K:BB in 153 plate appearances in the AZL.

He got off to a really slow start, hitting .143 in June, but he hit .333 in July and is hitting .316 so far in August, so he has lived up to the hype after an initial adjustment period. While Canario has excellent bat speed, he can be susceptible to offspeed pitches, so there will likely be plenty more adjustment periods as he moves up the ranks. Look for him to open the 2019 season at Low-A.