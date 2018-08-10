Giants' Alexander Canario: Showing off patience in AZL
Canario is hitting .278/.395/.444 with four home runs, eight steals (on 11 attempts) and a 37:22 K:BB in 153 plate appearances in the AZL.
He got off to a really slow start, hitting .143 in June, but he hit .333 in July and is hitting .316 so far in August, so he has lived up to the hype after an initial adjustment period. While Canario has excellent bat speed, he can be susceptible to offspeed pitches, so there will likely be plenty more adjustment periods as he moves up the ranks. Look for him to open the 2019 season at Low-A.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart