Giants' Andres Blanco: Inks minor-league deal with Giants
Blanco signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
The deal includes an invitation to spring training, though Blanco will be given the option to sign overseas if he doesn't break camp with the big-league club. The 33-year-old has spent the previous three seasons filling a utility role for the Phillies, hitting a combined .255/.321/.420 in 276 games over that stretch. His batting average dropped all the way to .192 last season, however, and he was ultimately pushed aside in favor of Pedro Florimon. He'll push to make the Giants' Opening Day roster as a utility man in 2018.
More News
-
Phillies' Andres Blanco: Unlikely to return to Philly next season•
-
Phillies' Andres Blanco: Playing time remains limited•
-
Phillies' Andres Blanco: Continues to struggle•
-
Phillies' Andres Blanco: Struggling in limited role•
-
Phillies' Andres Blanco: Batting fifth Thursday•
-
Phillies' Andres Blanco: Produces in limited role•
-
Sleepers 1.0: Quest for value
Which players might not get enough respect on Draft Day? Scott White names 12 of the most likely...
-
12-team H2H mock draft results
Check out how our latest Fantasy Baseball mock draft went down.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Whether you call them sleepers or breakouts, Scott White offers up a dozen players who are...
-
Trade: Yelich, Cain a potent brew
The Brewers saw their playoff window open in 2017, and they're making sure it stays open. What...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
With draft prep season gearing up, we gathered a group of experts for a 12-team 5x5 Rotisserie...
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...