Blanco signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

The deal includes an invitation to spring training, though Blanco will be given the option to sign overseas if he doesn't break camp with the big-league club. The 33-year-old has spent the previous three seasons filling a utility role for the Phillies, hitting a combined .255/.321/.420 in 276 games over that stretch. His batting average dropped all the way to .192 last season, however, and he was ultimately pushed aside in favor of Pedro Florimon. He'll push to make the Giants' Opening Day roster as a utility man in 2018.